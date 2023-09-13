ARTSCAPE introduces family-focused components: Kidscape and Teenscape

BALTIMORE -- ARTSCAPE, the nation's largest free arts festival, is next week!

There will be activities for everyone, including kids and teens.

The Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts (BOPA) will host two family-focused components of ARTSCAPE 2023: Kidscape and Teenscape.

Organizers say they hope both programs will ignite the spirit of fun, imagination, and interaction for youth within the heart of the three-day Artscape festival.

Kidscape will be held at Gordon Plaza on the University of Baltimore's campus for children aged 4 to 12 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Teenscape will be held inside the Blackbox Theatre within Motor House on North Avenue for young adults aged 13 to 18 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Kidscape and Teenscape will both be held on Sept. 23.

"The true essence of Baltimore, of Motor House, is to be connected to the arts here in Baltimore City, the entire gambit of the arts community whether that be poetry, whether it be sculpture, whether it be literature, whether it be art, music, comedy everything exists here," Raymond Spence, the spokesperson for Motor House, said.

Motor House will be home to Kidscape and Teenscape—a free program for kids and teens to immerse themselves in the arts during ARTSCAPE.

"We want to empower youth to grow up and work in creative fields and just have creative hobbies," Twi McCallum with the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts said.

Kids will be able to enjoy different performances and participate in different activities, which organizers say will help them reach their creative potential.

This includes "The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Station" puppet show sponsored by the Maryland Center for History and Culture.

"Kind of like Jim Henson and a lot of puppeteers and artists in Baltimore—they all started homegrown and built their practice, and it is important to show kids that they can do that as well and just that everyone has different ideas and different visions and it can be achieved," said Chloe Green with the Maryland Center for History and Culture.

"I think that the earlier you get people involved in the arts you really get to see what they can develop into the more that you expose them to all—the entire gambit of the arts," Spence said. "You all people to determine for themselves what is going to work best for me."

Kidscape will feature a variety of performances and outdoor activities including a magic show by Liam Laugherty, "The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Station" puppet show sponsored by the Maryland Center for History & Culture, and vibrant dance performances by organizations like Media Rhythm Institute.

Teenscape will host a diverse range of activities, including a vision board collage-making session led by Plaza Artist Materials & Picture Framing store. Teaching artist Azya Maxton, in partnership with The Lyric Baltimore, will also facilitate interactive theater and spoken word exercises, as well as offer chances for creative writing and sharing through an open mic, from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Teens will also have a chance to participate in a vision board collage-making session led by Plaza Artist Materials & Picture Framing Store.

ARTSCAPE's celebration of youth artistry will continue with a showcase of artwork by middle and high school students from across the state. This showcase will grace the lobby of the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall during the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra's Gala celebration concerts including the closing performance of Artscape at 3 p.m. on Sept. 24.

ARTSCAPE will be held September 22-24, 2023.

