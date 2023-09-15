Artscape to showcase Baltimore's diverse food palette

BALTIMORE - The much-anticipated Artscape festival is just a week away, promising a blend of traditional and culinary arts.

With a rich array of food vendors lined up, attendees are encouraged to arrive with an appetite to savor the diverse flavors of Charm City.

BMore Made with Pride is a local hub known for housing numerous businesses. One of these is Arepi , a Venezuelan food business that will be catering to the thousands expected at Artscape.

For Harold Dams, the founder of Arepi, food plays a nostalgic role, reminding him of cherished family moments.

"Growing up, we'd head to the kitchen around 9 or 10 in the morning, and there, my mom and grandmother would be crafting an arepa," Dams said.

The arepa, a traditional Venezuelan dish, is the centerpiece of Arepi's offerings. Despite the popularity of arepas in South American countries, Baltimore lacked a dedicated place for these treats. Seizing the opportunity, Harold and his brother decided to introduce this beloved family dish to the Baltimore community.

The duo's culinary venture witnessed a significant boost after winning the Golden Spatula at the Baltimore Farmers Market. That win secured them a spot at this year.

Carlos-deShaun Brown from the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts said the festival will showcase the many tastes and traditions in Baltimore.

"We really wanted to focus on locally sourced and operated business. In years past it has been more of a national field that we really want to bring back local and support those local small businesses that are right here back home. So when Artscape attendees come, they know where to go once they leave," Brown said.

