2 men wanted after allegedly trying to rob delivery driver in Baltimore

Two men are wanted by Baltimore Police after they allegedly tried to rob a delivery driver and fired a gunshot early Saturday morning.

The attempted robbery on Norfolk Avenue in Northwest Baltimore was caught by a neighbor's doorbell camera.

Two suspects are at large after they allegedly assaulted a delivery driver in Baltimore. CBS News Baltimore

Attempted robbery caught on camera

The video shows a man getting out of his car and walking out of frame. Minutes later, three men are seen involved in a physical altercation on the sidewalk.

Police said that a 31-year-old DoorDash driver was dropping off an order around 6:30 a.m. when a suspect came up and demanded his property and car keys.

A second suspect arrived, armed with a knife, and began fighting with the first suspect, according to police.

The delivery driver was able to grab the knife, cutting one of the suspects in the process, before he ran to his car and drove off, police said.

One of the suspects fired a gunshot, hitting the driver's car. The driver was treated for minor injuries, according to police.

It is currently unclear if the suspects and the victim knew each other.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Dispatch audio captures chaos

Audio from 911 dispatchers captured the terrifying moments when the victim made the call to police.

"The suspect has a cut on his face where he tried to take the knife from him. The suspect took his phone and his shoes," dispatchers said during the call.

"One of them went to their vehicle and began shooting at him, but he's not shot," the dispatcher is heard saying.

Neighbors react

On Monday, WJZ spoke with neighbors in the community who were still on edge as the suspects remain unaccounted for.

Elliott Jones has lived in his home on Norfolk Avenue for 24 years.

"I was surprised. Somebody stopped by yesterday and asked me about it, and that was the first I'd heard of it," Jones said.

He said he had never seen anything like that happen in his neighborhood.

"Very quiet, very safe. Haven't had any problems at all," Jones said of his community.

Neighbors said they plan to be extra vigilant until the suspects are caught.

"I just make sure my doors are locked at night," said Jones.