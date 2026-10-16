Assault charges filed against man following debate involving Rep. Andy Harris

Assault charges have been filed against a man following a heated debate involving Maryland Congressman Andy Harris on Tuesday.

A staffer for Harris's office accused Lance Simon, a 68-year-old Easton man, of assault and disorderly conduct.

Witnesses told The Baltimore Banner that Simon objected to being recorded and allegedly struck the staffer with a baseball cap.

A hearing is scheduled for December 7.

If convicted, Simon could face up to 10 years in prison, a $2,500 fine, or both.

This comes as Andy Harris faced public scrutiny for questioning a student reporter's right to record him after the debate between him and his Democratic challenger, Dan Schwartz.

The exchange was caught on camera, showing Harris arguing with a student journalist from the University of Maryland that she did not have permission to record him.

The sole Republican representing Maryland in D.C. cited the state's two-party consent law, claiming the student reporter could no longer record him without permission.

Harris, though, did not have a reasonable expectation of privacy, since he was in a public space.

CBS News Baltimore reached out to Harris for comment following the incident but has not heard back.