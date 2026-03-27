When and how to ask your healthcare provider for a social worker

Sponsored and provided by LifeBridge Health

Your care team wants what's best for you, and they work hard to make sure you get the information and support you need. Still, parts of healthcare can be hard to manage—whether it's medical language, logistics or the responsibilities you're juggling outside of appointments.

That's why many health systems offer social work support. At LifeBridge Health, both clinical and non-clinical social workers are part of our hospital teams, several outpatient practices and our systemwide care coordination department, which means help is often available even if a clinic doesn't have a social worker on-site.

What Social Workers Do in Healthcare Settings

Social workers help patients and families navigate the healthcare system and address the practical or emotional challenges that may come with it. The support they offer varies by setting, but social workers may be able to help with:

Emotional support and decision-making

Talking through difficult news or a new diagnosis

Supporting care planning decisions

Helping you process stress, uncertainty or major life changes

Understanding medical information

Explaining diagnoses and treatment plans in clear, everyday language

Helping you prepare questions for your care team

Advocating for your needs within the care team

Insurance and financial concerns

Helping you understand insurance coverage or billing documentation

Exploring lower-cost or covered medication options

Connecting you to patient assistance or financial support programs

Logistical challenges

Coordinating appointments or follow-up care

Helping arrange transportation or other practical support

Community resources

Connecting you to support groups, online communities or specialized therapists

Coordinating food, utilities or housing assistance

Offering guidance on employment or other social support services

Most social work support is available at no cost to patients. One exception is outpatient therapy with a licensed clinical social worker, which is billed like other mental health visits.

When to Ask for a Social Worker's Help

A social worker can join your care team at many different points. Some patients are connected with one as soon as they're admitted to the hospital, while others are referred when a team member notices they may benefit from extra support. But patients and family members can also ask directly.

You might consider asking for a social worker's help if:

You're having trouble understanding any part of your care, including your diagnosis, treatment plan or medications. Practical challenges like cost, transportation, scheduling, childcare or work are getting in the way of care. You're feeling overwhelmed, stressed or unsure how to move forward, whether emotionally or logistically. You're a caregiver who needs guidance or support to manage a loved one's needs.

Not every challenge has a simple or immediate solution, but social workers are trained problem-solvers. In many cases, there's something they can do—or someone they can connect you with—to help.

How to Ask for a Social Worker

If you're already receiving care in a hospital or clinic, you can tell anyone on your care team that you'd like to speak with a social worker. Your provider is usually a good place to start, but nurses, front desk staff and care coordinators can all help make the connection.

Once the request is made, what happens next depends on your situation. In the hospital, a social worker may already be rounding on your unit or can be paged to meet with you. In outpatient settings, a referral may need to be placed, and someone will follow up to set up a time to talk.

The process itself is simple and usually includes:

Introduction: You'll meet or speak with the social worker and share your concerns. Assessment: They'll ask a few questions to understand what you're dealing with and what you hope to address. Guidance: You'll receive suggestions, resources or next steps, along with help putting them into place.

Social workers are trained to handle tough conversations with care. They can talk with you about finances, stress at home, mental health, safety concerns, grief and other sensitive topics.

What you share is kept private within your care team. But social workers do have a legal responsibility to help protect the safety of vulnerable individuals, so there are circumstances when a social worker is required to share information. If that ever comes up, they'll explain what's happening and why.

Social Workers Are Partners in Your Care

Social workers aren't miracle workers, but they are persistent problem solvers. As one of our team members says, "There are certain problems we may not have solutions for, but that doesn't mean we're not going to try our best to help you."

If something is getting in the way of your care—or if you simply don't know where to start—asking for a social worker can be a meaningful first step.