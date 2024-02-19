As Orioles begin full-squad workouts, players embrace high expectations

BALTIMORE - The last out of the 2023 season still stings for the Baltimore Orioles.

However, with what they accomplished -- winning 101 games, winning the American League East and making it to the playoffs -- the O's are confident in their rise up the MLB ranks.

It's a new season, five weeks until the season opener, and the Orioles once again have high expectations for themselves.

"This is a new year," Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander said. "We got here with the right mentality, working hard to get better every single day. To be in the World Series this year, that's our goal for everybody here."

Pitchers and catchers reported to the Orioles spring training complex on February 14 in Sarasota, Florida. And, on Monday, the rest of the team came to camp.

The Orioles' first full-team workout will be on Tuesday, and their first spring training game will be on February 24 against the Boston Red Sox.

Santander, who batted .257 with 28 home runs and 95 RBIs in 2023, says he's OK with them staying under the national radar.

However, opponents across the league know about the loaded talent the Orioles are blessed to have.

"People didn't talk about us last year and look what we did," Santander said. "You must keep working hard and prove to everybody what we can do."

The Orioles were swept in the American League Division Series last season by eventual World Series champion Texas Rangers.

They bring back Gunnar Henderson, who won AL Rookie of the Year with 28 home runs and 82 RBIS. Also returning are All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman and All-Star outfielder Austin Hays.

The young talent doesn't stop there, as Jordan Westburg, Colton Cowser and Heston Kjerstad could make an impact, along with baseball's No. 1 prospect Jackson Holliday, who hopes to make the Opening Day roster.

"We are in a great position to compete and go further this postseason," Santander said.

The Orioles also bring back veterans like Santander, Ryan Mountcastle, Cedric Mullins and Ryan O'Hearn.

The Orioles had their best season in 2023, record-wise, since 1980.

However, the ultimate goal is to win the World Series for the first time since 1983.

The Orioles open their season on March 28 against the Los Angeles Angeles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

"We'll have to see when the season starts," Santander said when asked how good the team can be. "We are pretty confident and we are working hard. We want to beat everybody."