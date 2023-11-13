Orioles' Gunnar Henderson named American League Rookie of the Year

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson made a huge splash in his rookie season.

It was always Gunna be him. pic.twitter.com/rHhTTWMmGE — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) November 13, 2023

On Monday, he was named the American League Rookie of the Year.

Henderson began the season rated the No. 1 prospect in baseball and he lived up to the high expectations.

He finished with 28 home runs and 82 RBIs, both leading American League rookies.

Henderson also batted .255 with 29 doubles, nine triples, scored 100 runs, 56 walks and 10 stolen bases in 150 games (143 starts) this season.

He became the fourth AL rookie since 2002 to score 100 runs in a season, joining Aaron Judge (128, 2017), Mike Trout (129, 2012), and Austin Jackson (103, 2010). He is also the first rookie in team history and 20th in MLB history to record at least 20 doubles, five triples, 20 homers, and 10 stolen bases in a single season.

Henderson set Orioles rookie records in extra-base hits, runs, bWAR and slugging percentage.

The 22-year-old infielder appeared in 84 games at third base (68 starts) and 83 at shortstop (64 starts).

Henderson is the first Oriole to win rookie of the year since pitcher Greg Olson in 1989. He's the first Orioles position player named Rookie of the Year Since Cal Ripken Jr. in 1982.

The Orioles won 100+ games for the first time since 1980, and won the American League East for the first time since 2014.