Four Orioles selected for baseball's all-star game, most since 2016

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Orioles will have four representatives in the Midsummer Classic.

Catcher Adley Rutschman, outfielder Austin Hays and pitchers Felix Bautista and Yennier Cano were selected to play in the Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

This is the Orioles' most all-star representatives since 2016.

The game will be played on July 11 in Seattle, Washington.

Rutschman, from Portland, Oregon, made it in just his first full season in the big leagues. He is batting .254 with 11 home runs and 35 RBIs.

Hays, making his first all-star appearance, is batting .313 with eight home runs, 42 runs scored, 34 RBIs.

Bautista, the Orioles' flame-throwing closer, has a 1.19 earned run average with 21 saves. He's allowed just five earned fives in 37 innings.

THE BMORE FOUR: Austin Hays joins Adley Rutschman, Felix Bautista and Yennier Cano as 1st time All-Star selections. Hays is 3rd in the American League with a .312 batting average. #Orioles #Birdland @wjz pic.twitter.com/w5fPwZCWHe — WJZ Sports (@WJZ13sports) July 2, 2023

Cano, the set-up man, has an ERA of 1.12 in 34 games with four saves.

The Orioles (49-33) own the American League's second-best record.