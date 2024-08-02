Maryland Weather: Intense heat & strong storms through tonight

BALTIMORE -- An ALERT DAY continues for intense heat and strong to severe storms through the late evening hours.

High temperatures surged into the upper 90s to near 100° Friday afternoon. The feels like temperatures reached 105° to 110° with some spots enduring even hotter conditions. As we look forward into the evening hours, isolated to widely scattered strong to severe storms will form across the area. The best chance for these will be along Chesapeake Bay and across northeastern Maryland. Most storms will take place before 11 PM. Damaging winds, blinding downpours, and intense lightning are the primary threat with any storm.

Look for tropical warmth and humidity tonight with lows in the middle to upper 70s.

The upcoming weekend looks steamy and at times stormy. Expect high levels of humidity with random rounds of thunderstorms possible at just about anytime. The greatest chance of widespread thunderstorm activity will be during the afternoon and evening hours. Any storm could contain torrential downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. Highs over the weekend will be steamy in the lower 90s, with feels like temperatures at or near 100°.

Anyone attending Artscape from today through Sunday should stay weather aware. Keep hydrated throughout the heat, but also be aware of possible strong storms. The good news is the weather won't be raining the entire time, so there should be plenty of dry moments.

The heat will continue through early next week. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will top out in the lower to middle 90s. Thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon may break the heat wave for at least several days with highs only in the 80s mid to late next week. Showers may impact us Thursday and Friday of next week. The rain is much needed as drought conditions continue to worsen over a good portion of Maryland.