Maryland man arrested on animal cruelty charge after admitting to stabbing his dog, sheriff says

A man was arrested Thursday in Frederick County on an animal cruelty charge after his dog was found dead with multiple stab wounds.

Deputies took 34-year-old Erfan Behnam of Reston, Virginia, into custody after responding to a report of a disabled vehicle in the 7900 block of Hollow Road, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

After arriving on the scene, deputies said Behnam told them he had run over his dog, killing it.

Behnam was covered in blood and dog hair, and the deputies discovered a deceased dog with multiple stab wounds in a nearby grassy area, according to the sheriff's office.

Behnam told deputies he had been driving in the area when his dog jumped out of the vehicle. He said he thought he "needed to put the dog down," the statement said. The man also admitted to deputies that he had stabbed the dog.

"Deputies located a knife inside the vehicle. During the investigation, Behnam provided inconsistent statements about how the dog was injured and why he believed euthanasia was necessary," the statement added.

The dog had sustained approximately 14 stab wounds to different areas of the body, deputies said.

Behnam was taken into custody and transported to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center. He was charged with felony aggravated cruelty to an animal.

Animal Control officers responded to the scene and took custody of the dog's remains.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Frederick County Sheriff's Office at 301-600-1046, or the FCSO tip line at 301-600-4131.