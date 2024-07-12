Watch CBS News
Armed fugitive arrested after attempting to flee officers in Baltimore City

By Lhila Schutzman

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore County man was arrested after attempting to flee officers following a crash Thursday afternoon.

Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) Police Officers arrested 24-year-old, Marcus T. Harris, after a two-vehicle crash that occurred northbound of I-95 near O'Donnel Street in Baltimore City. 

Upon arrival, officers learned that Harris had an active warrant from the Harford County Sheriff's Office for assault charges. 

According to police, when officers went to arrest Harris, he attempted to run from the crash scene but was quickly taken into custody. Officers then recovered a loaded handgun in Harris's shorts pocket.

Harris faces several firearms charges, including illegal possession of a firearm. 

Harris was taken to the Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center.

No injuries were reported from MDTA.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

