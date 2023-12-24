Arbutus residents grapple with Christmas Eve water main break
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore City Department of Public Works spent Sunday trying to repair a water main break in the Arbutus area.
The department's Broken Water Main Location and Status Map shows that the water main sits near where Wilkens Avenue intersects with I-695.
It is unclear how many homes have been affected by the water main break.
WJZ will update this story as new information arises.
