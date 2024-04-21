When and where you can see April's Pink Moon

New images from Odysseus moon lander released New images from Odysseus moon lander released 19:06

Astronomy fans can check out the Pink Moon this month as April's full moon rises.

April's full moon will reach peak illumination at 7:49 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, but it will appear full from Monday morning through Thursday morning, according to NASA. The Old Farmer's Almanac details specific moonrise times for different ZIP codes across the U.S.

Why is April's full moon known as the Pink Moon?

Full moon names often come from seasons, historical crops and the behavior of certain animals. The "Pink Moon" moniker unfortunately has nothing to do with the moon's color, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac. Instead, it's connected to the early springtime bloom of certain wildflowers, including one native to eastern North America often called "moss pink."

April's full moon goes by several other names, too, including Breaking Ice Moon, Moon When the Streams are Again Navigable, Budding Moon of Plants and Shrubs and Moon of the Red Grass Appearing. It also has several names connected to animals, including Moon When the Ducks Come Back, Moon When the Geese Lay Eggs, Frog Moon and Sucker Moon.

NASA notes it's also the Pesach or Passover Moon — the Jewish holiday begins this year on Monday evening. This full moon also corresponds with the Hanuman Jayanti festival on the Hindu lunisolar calendar in most regions, according to the space agency.

Look up — what else can you see in the sky this spring?

The Lyrid meteor shower will peak between April 21 and 22.

The Eta Aquariids meteor shower is estimated to peak Saturday, May 4 through Sunday, May 5. And May's full moon, the Flower Moon, reaches peak illumination on May 23.