WJZ is seeking applicants for the Black History Oratory Competition 2027.

For over 30 Years, WJZ has asked Maryland High School Students to speak up and speak out in WJZ's Black History Oratory Competition.

This year, choose one of these quotations and describe "What It Means to You" in 500 words or less:

"The color of the skin is in no way connected with strength of the mind or intellectual powers."

-Benjamin Banneker, Mathematician, Statistician, Astronomer

"Trust us, you look amazing. You look beautiful. And from up here, you also look like one thing. You know, homosapiens is all of us. No matter where you're from or what you look like we are all one people."

-Victor Glover, Astronaut

"When day comes, we step out of the shade, aflame and unafraid. The new dawn blooms as we free it. For there is always light, if only we're brave enough to see it. If only we're brave enough to be it."

-Amanda Gorman, Poet and Activist

Format:

The Students with the highest-scored essays will be invited to perform their essay in person, in front of judges and an audience of family and friends.

The Speeches will be streamed LIVE, in their entirety, on CBS News Baltimore, at WJZ.com.

The Winners will be announced on TV, during WJZ's Black History Oratory Competition Special!

Prizes:

The First Place Winner will receive $2500 from WJZ.

The Second Place Winner will receive $1500 from WJZ.

The Third Place Winner will receive $1000 from WJZ.

How to Enter:

Email Your Typed, Double-Spaced Essay and SIGNED Application Form to Oratory@wjz.com by 11:59pm on JANUARY 10, 2027.

The competition is open to Maryland High School Students in grades 9 - 12.

Students must send a scan or photo of the completed, SIGNED application form to be considered. Students under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian's signature.

Questions? Email Oratory@wjz.com