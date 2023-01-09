Watch CBS News
Local News

Any guesses? 'Major' concert to be announced for M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - A major concert is coming to Baltimore!

Do you have a guess? Billy Joel, Aerosmith, Wu-Tang Clan, Run DMC, Taylor Swift?

You will have to wait until Thursday.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, Baltimore Ravens President Sashi Brown, along with Maryland Stadium Authority and Live Nation officials will reveal a major concert coming to M&T Bank Stadium.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on January 9, 2023 / 4:21 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.