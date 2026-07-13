Another heat wave to impact Maryland this week with hot weather

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for extreme heat this Wednesday. High temperatures will top out near or above 100°. Thursday has been tagged as a possible First Alert Weather Day with forecast highs in the upper 90s to near 100°.

Wednesday through Friday will feature the hottest high temperatures during this hot stretch of weather. Over the weekend, a boundary will allow storms to form, especially during the afternoon and evening hours, which will allow for slightly cooler temperatures.

While this upcoming heat wave will be tough, it will not be as brutal as the one during the 4th of July holiday weekend as humidity levels will not be nearly as high.

Maryland enjoys picture perfect summer weather Monday

With lots of sunshine in the forecast, temperatures on Monday will climb into the mid to upper 80s by the afternoon. The humidity will remain relatively low.

Monday evening looks fantastic to be outside with temperatures gradually falling from the lower 80s into the 70s for the bulk of the evening. Monday night still looks comfortable with a starlit sky and lows settling into the lower to middle 60s.

Heat wave begins Tuesday across Baltimore metro

Maryland's next heat wave will begin in many areas Tuesday as high temperatures climb into the lower to middle 90s. The heat on Tuesday is very seasonable for Maryland during the summer months and an added bonus will be low to moderate humidity levels. This means that the feels like temperature should match the forecast highs in most neighborhoods.

The heat wave peaks Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures will climb to around 100° both afternoons. Once again, humidity levels don't look sweltering, which will make a big difference from the feel of the heat wave during the 4th of July holiday. Heat index values should top out between 100° to 105°. This means heat advisories will likely be issued for a good part of the WJZ Viewing Area, but extreme heat warnings are unlikely.

Friday will be our last day of tough heat with highs in the middle to upper 90s. There's an outside chance of a few isolated afternoon and evening storms, but the better chance for storms will come during the afternoon and evening hours this weekend.

Weekend starts steamy, gusty storms possible at times

The weekend high temperatures aren't forecast to be nearly as highs as what the First Alert Weather Team is forecasting mid to late this week. High temperatures will top out in the lower 90s, but the issue will be higher humidity levels may make it feel rather uncomfortable. Heat index values Saturday may reach 95° to 101° before any afternoon storms form.

Saturday afternoon and evening thunderstorm activity looks to be a bit more widespread as the frontal boundary bringing us relief is just to our north.

This boundary will be right over us on Sunday with the potential for more isolated to widely scattered storms. Sunday will likely be a notch cooler with additional clouds and showers and storms possible earlier in the dya.

Big relief looks to arrive early to mid next week as beautiful weather returns with highs in the middle to upper 80s with another round of lower humidity.

The First Alert Weather Team is keeping an eye on the threat and will be passing along updates through the week.