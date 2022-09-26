Annual Baltimore Fall Cleanup announced for October

BALTIMORE -- Mayor Brandon Scott and the Baltimore Department of Public Works on Monday announced the city's annual fall cleanup, a collaborative effort to tidy and beautify neighborhoods.

The event will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Residents are encouraged to register for the cleanup by calling 311 or online.

The mayor will visit and help lead community cleaning at three different neighborhoods. and he'll bring a team of DPW solid waste workers and volunteer-led cleaning crews in tow.

"Autumn is fast-approaching, and we are going to make this year's fall cleanup bigger than ever," Scott said. "This is an important day of service, where neighbors not only work together to clean and beautify where they live, but they also roll up their sleeves to assist other communities. Through teamwork and commitment to our communities, we can keep Baltimore clean."

Communities that register their cleaning activities can request that City trucks visit their locations to collect debris by calling 311 or signing up here.

This year, no bulk trash will be collected and roll-off dumpsters won't be distributed, the mayor's office said.