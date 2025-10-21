Anne Arundel residents frustrated by lack of answers over mysterious substance

A sticky, black substance coating cars and other outdoor surfaces has residents in an Anne Arundel County neighborhood concerned.

Neighbors in Pasadena, Maryland, want to know whether this substance is harmful. They are frustrated by the lack of answers from the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE).

"The substance is really unusual," said John Garofolo, who lives in the Stony Beach community. "It looked, at first, like it could be ash perhaps from the power plants that burn coal next door. But it was coated in something that seemed like hairspray that was gluing it down."

What is the black, sticky substance?

Garofolo and other neighbors told WJZ the residue would only come off with detergent. Community members reported the substance to MDE.

On Friday, October 17, Talen Energy said it was taking the nearby Brandon Shores plant out of service to investigate. But the company now says after sampling and consultation with MDE, it believes it's safe to resume operations.

Neighbors said the substance is still showing up, and MDE still has not identified the substance.

Holly Basta shared photos of the sticky substance on her vehicle in Riviera Beach on Tuesday morning.

"It's affecting tens of thousands of homes, and I think it's really important that people know what they're being exposed to, and we are crossing our fingers that it's not something toxic," Garofolo said.

Neighbors are concerned about their health

Garofolo said neighbors are concerned for their health as they await answers from MDE.

"We think that the state should move more quickly on incidents like these, in which you have a mysterious substance and a lot of exposure," Garofolo said. "I'm quite frankly disappointed in MDE and its response."

An MDE spokesperson told WJZ there is no update at this time.