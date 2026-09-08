Anne Arundel police respond to multiple airbag thefts from Honda vehicles

Police in Anne Arundel County responded Monday to multiple airbag thefts involving Honda vehicles.

Officers discovered multiple thefts that occurred during overnight hours in the Americana Circle of Glen Burnie, a police statement said.

In addition, officers also confirmed seven airbag thefts that happened overnight in the Piney Orchard Parkway area in Odenton, as well as other areas in Crofton.

All the thefts involved Honda vehicles, police said.

Most of the incidents resulted from individuals making forced entry into the vehicles. Police offices searched all the affected areas, but no suspects were located.

Police reiterate protective measures

Last month, the Anne Arundel County Police Department issued a warning to residents in the area to take steps to protect their vehicles.

The steps include parking in garages or well-lit areas, keeping all doors locked, windows closed and adding alarm equipment to detect break-ins.

In addition, owners are advised not to leave valuables or charging cables in vehicles and to report suspicious activity, while avoiding confronting any individuals directly.

Police also urge people with home or business cameras to review and save recordings of suspicious individuals and vehicles in areas where thefts have occurred.

Previously discovered threats can be reported through the department's non-emergency number at 410-222-8610.