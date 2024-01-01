Anne Arundel County's 'Bring Your Own Bag Plastic Reduction Act' goes into effect

RIVIERA BEACH – Anne Arundel County's "Bring Your Own Bag Plastic Reduction Act" went into effect Monday.

Shoppers at Anne Arundel County retailers will no longer be offered "single-use" plastic bags. Retailers will offer paper or reusable bags for purchase.

"I've gotta remember to bring my bags," Charlene Lowry said while laughing. "Other than that, no change at all."

The Anne Arundel County law went into effect on Jan. 1, 2024, along with similar bans in Prince George's County and the city of Frederick.

"I'm not totally happy with it, but I can live with it," shopper Charmaine Mund said. "I don't know—maybe (reusable bags are) better in the long run. They're sturdier and hold the stuff you don't lose in the parking lot."

The bags are blamed for harming marine life, polluting waterways, and clogging sewers.

"It's just bad for the environment, so I think it's a great idea," John Mekins said. "So, bring your own bag!"

Anne Arundel County will provide a grace period, but on Feb. 1, the county will mandate retailers charge 10 cents per paper bag.

Certain exceptions are in place for restaurants and pharmacies, as well as certain items in grocery stores, like produce, raw meat or seafood, and bakery goods. For a full list, click here.