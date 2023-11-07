Baltimore County residents react to liquor store exemption from plastic bag ban

BALTIMORE -- A plastic bag ban is now in effect for Baltimore County, but liquor stores are exempt from the new law after the County Council overrode a veto from County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Monday.

County Executive Johnny Olszewski told WJZ that he is disappointed that Baltimore County's County Council overrode his veto to the bag ban.

"I think we just had a disagreement on this particular issue," Olszewski said. "Liquor stores are now able to use plastic bags still, the single-use bags that were originally banned."

Some stores in Baltimore County are still encouraging customers to bring their own bags.

Saurav Acharya is a liquor store owner in Towson. He says he has seen more customers bring their own bags into his store over the past couple of months.

"There are customers who don't want to use plastic bags because of saving the sea and animals and all of that, and there are some customers who do not care," Acharya said.

There is a 90-day grace period for businesses to adjust to the new law.