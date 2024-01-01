A look at the new laws taking effect in Maryland for 2024

BALTIMORE -- 2024 is bringing in a slew of new changes to Maryland. Here's a breakdown of some of the new laws that will impact your pocket, health, and even your next trip to the grocery store.

It's the first day of the new year, and that means there are some new changes you should be on the lookout for.

Plastic Bag Ban

One of the new laws this year will affect the way you shop. One Maryland county is pushing customers to ditch plastic.

Anne Arundel County is joining several surrounding counties in the plastic bag ban.

Starting Monday, you should grab a reusable bag to go shopping, otherwise you will have to pay up.

Most plastic bags will now be banned in the county, and stores will require you to pay 10 cents for a paper bag if you need it.

The new law takes effect Monday, but there will be a transition period.

If you forget your reusable bag at home, stores will be able to provide paper bags for free, but only till February 1st.

However, restaurants will be exempt from this plastic bag ban. The intention behind this new law is to change customers' shopping behavior by having them bring their own bag.

The law received some mixed reactions when it was passed back in June.

"The county residents care about our trees, care about our forest. They care about the waterways," said Glen Burnie resident Joanee Zooler.

Some residents are concerned about the added financial burden of having to pay for bags.

"Exempt folks who are on SNAP and WIC benefits from that because I personally was on WIC when my first child was born and I can tell you I did not have enough money to spend," said Gabrielle Sanchez from Clean Water Action.

Prince George County and the City of Frederick both have similar plastic bag bans taking effect today.

Energy Bill Assistance

Another new law intends to help struggling families. A statewide program will now enroll eligible low-income households into support programs to help pay for heating bills.

That same law will also be expanding their assistance to some people in need with electric bills.

Health insurance will also change to now cover biomarker testing along with breast cancer and some lung cancer examinations.

Property Tax Sale Timelines

Another bill is providing some leniency for homeowners who are facing foreclosure due to unpaid property taxes.

HB235 increases the time period before foreclosure complaints can be filed.

When property taxes are not paid on time, the state can file a tax lien against the property.

State law requires each County's Collector of Taxes to sell these liens to collect the delinquent taxes and, fees owed to the County. The tax liens are sold as "tax lien certificates" through a tax-sale auction process.

Within about six months after the tax sale, the purchaser receives a certificate of sale.

Under House Bill 235, the holder of the certificate of sale, must now wait nine months before they can notify a homeowner about taking possession of a property due to unpaid taxes.

The bill also increases the amount of time the holder of a certificate of sale can send a required foreclosure notice and be reimbursed for expenses relating to filing the complaint.

Telemarketing Calls

The state is also taking a big step to crack down on spam telemarketing calls.

It prohibits telemarketers who use an automated dialing system or a recorded message to make calls without prior express written consent.

Minimum Wage Increase

And another big change will be reflected in your salary. Maryland will now have a minimum wage of 15 dollars.

The increase is a result of the Fair Wage Law, which Maryland Gov. Wes Moore signed in April, essentially moving up the timeline to implement the wage change. The change was originally slated to go into effect in 2025.

Moore said the increase is expected to impact approximately 163,000 employees.