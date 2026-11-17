An Anne Arundel County woman is accused of stealing more than $32,000 from a food vendor at the Maryland Renaissance Festival in October.

At the height of the festival season, police were called to the grounds to investigate a report of embezzlement.

According to charging documents, the owners of Royalty Foods, which operates concession stands at the festival, conducted a financial audit and discovered more than $32,500 in missing funds.

The owners suspected 41-year-old employee Amy Fitzgerald, of Pasadena, who had been handling payments at the company's concession stands since 2021.

They told investigators that surveillance video showed Fitzgerald concealing cash from the register inside her clothing on three separate days.

When the owners confronted Fitzgerald about the missing money later that day, she reportedly asked, "How much money do you think I took?"

Fitzgerald was fired and later provided a written letter acknowledging that she had "borrowed" money from the business, according to investigators. However, the owners told police she did not have permission to take the money.

Fitzgerald now faces two felony theft charges.

The president of the Maryland Renaissance Festival declined to comment but said Fitzgerald worked for an independent vendor, not directly for the festival.

The charges were filed Nov. 10. Each charge carries a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

A preliminary hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 11.