Anne Arundel County Teacher's Union pushes back against proposed $1.71 billion budget plan

BALTIMORE - Anne Arundel County's Teacher's Union is pushing back after its superintendent announced the district's budget plan for the 2025 fiscal year.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Bedell proposed a $1.71 billion budget.

The plan includes more than half a million dollars to start a middle school athletics program, and nearly $5 million to build the district's special education staffing.

Bedell's plan includes compensation negotiations and some cost of living adjustments for employees.

The teacher's association says that's not enough.

In a statement, the union says, part: "This budget does not adequately address this crisis for our staff, students, schools and community. We call on the superintendent to reexamine this budget and give our teachers what they deserve."

Public hearings on Bedell's proposed budget are scheduled for next month.

