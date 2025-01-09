Anne Arundel, Cecil County schools delayed Friday due to icy roads, sidewalks

Chilly temps stick around with light snow Friday in Maryland

Chilly temps stick around with light snow Friday in Maryland

Chilly temps stick around with light snow Friday in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- Anne Arundel County Public Schools and Cecil County Public Schools will open two hours late on Friday, January 10 after district officials re-evaluated the road and sidewalk conditions.

Monday's winter storm dumped nearly a foot of snow in some areas in Anne Arundel County. The arctic air caused icy conditions throughout the county.

WJZ's First Alert Weather Team says this bitter cold is expected to continue this week with the potential for more snow this weekend.

The following schools are delayed on Friday, Jan. 10:

Anne Arundel County Public Schools (delayed two hours)

Cecil County Public Schools (delayed two hours)

Prince George's County Public Schools (delayed two hours)

WJZ will continue to update the list of school closings as they are reported. Find a full list of closures HERE.

Stay updated on the forecast with WJZ's First Alert Weather team.

Frosty outside

The bitter cold was the story on Thursday.

Marylanders woke up to temperatures in the teens, and the arctic chill remained in the high 20s throughout the day.

"It's usually never this cold and windy. The wind is the killer part, though," said Silver Spring resident Maureen Ooro. "I've been bundled up warm, and trying to walk fast, but also not trying to slip on the ice either."