Marylanders do their best to stay warm from bitter cold temperatures

BALTIMORE - Maryland residents are feeling the bitter cold temperatures as the entire state deals with an arctic blast.

People at the Inner Harbor on Thursday said they were bundling up to make it through this chilly stretch of weather.

"It's usually never this cold and windy. The wind is the killer part, though," said Silver Spring resident Maureen Ooro. "I've been bundled up warm, and trying to walk fast, but also not trying to slip on the ice either."

"It's cold"

Marylanders woke up Thursday morning with temperatures in the teens, and the arctic chill remained in the high 20s throughout the day. There are also icy spots on many untreated roads or sidewalks.

Frostbite and hypothermia are major concerns for people who work outside or aren't layered for the weather.

"It's cold, and then there's wind chill on top of that, which robs us of more heat," said Dr. Jonathan Thierman, the Chief Executive of LifeBridge Health's Express Care. "It's a process that happens over time, and the longer your exposure to the cold, the deeper down that road of hypothermia you can get into."

Symptoms of hypothermia can include shivering, slurred speech, or drowsiness. If you or someone you know experiences these, you should seek medical care quickly.

The most vulnerable are our oldest and youngest residents, as well as people who are outside for long periods of time.

"If you do have to work outside and you aren't able to take a break at that moment, actually, you know, consuming a hot beverage would help in keeping you warm and, saving off hypothermia in that way too," Dr. Thierman said.

Arctic chill continues

Matriarch Coffee at the Inner Harbor, which relies on walkers, says business has been down because of the cold temperatures.

"It's been pretty slow," said Wendy Moscat-Soto, a supervisor at Matriarch Coffee. "Most of the customers that we've gotten so far have mostly ordered hot beverages. Hot chocolate has been like one of the biggest sellers."

People walking around the Harbor were mostly bundled up and hoping for warmer days.

"I've been out for walks every day this week and today's actually been the iciest," said Baltimore resident Caitlyn Bradburn. "I've just been trying to be careful, but stay active."

The cold temperatures will linger which will have Ravens fans bundling up for Saturday's playoff game against Pittsburgh.