Maryland Weather: More snow arrives Friday night

BALTIMORE -- After a bitterly cold morning across the region, sunshine will continue this afternoon, but temperatures will remain cold. Highs for the rest of the day will top out in the lower 30s across the area. Gusty northwest winds will make it feel even colder, with wind chills staying in the teens throughout the afternoon.

Tonight, skies will be mostly clear, and low temperatures will dip into the mid-to-upper teens and lower 20s. Wind chills will drop again into the lower teens and possibly the upper single digits by Friday morning.

Expect mostly cloudy skies on Friday, with high temperatures reaching the mid-30s. A storm system approaching from the south and west will bring a chance of snow to the area by Friday night. At this time, snow accumulations appear to be light, with around 1 inch expected for most of the Baltimore area. However, areas on the lower Eastern Shore and in Southern Maryland could see accumulations of 2 to 3 inches.

The highest snowfall totals are expected in far Southern Maryland, particularly in places like St. Mary's County and areas farther south, such as Somerset and Worcester counties. The main storm track is expected to be across eastern North Carolina, where southern Virginia is likely to see the most significant snowfall. Travelers heading in that direction should anticipate major roadway impacts.

Locally, we can expect a light, slippery accumulation on roadways lasting through Saturday morning. Sunshine will return by late Saturday morning and continue into the afternoon, with highs reaching the mid-30s. Saturday night will be cold again, with lows in the 20s.

Sunday will see high temperatures around 40 degrees. Monday looks to be the warmest day of the next seven days, with highs in the lower 40s. However, another arctic front will approach the region by the middle of next week, keeping highs in the low 30s on Tuesday and dipping into the 20s on Wednesday.

Low temperatures will fall back into the mid-teens on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, with wind chills likely dropping into the single digits on Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Possible alert days are anticipated for next Wednesday and Thursday due to the dangerously low morning wind chills.

Temperatures will gradually warm toward the end of next week.