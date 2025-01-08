Anne Arundel County residents still clearing snow with chance for more this weekend

BALTIMORE -- Ice and snow removal continue for Anne Arundel County residents who could expect more this weekend.

Monday's winter storm brought roughly 9 inches of snow in Annapolis, according to the National Weather Service.

"We've had a lot of cold weather so that was kind of a premonition to the storm coming in," said Annapolis resident Stas Wolk.

Still digging out from winter storm

Many Annapolis residents are still digging out two days after a winter storm pummeled the state.

The City of Annapolis allowed residents to park in the garages for free until 11 a.m. Wednesday for residents to keep their cars out of the snow and off of the streets for plow operations.

Snow was piled up several feet high on curbs on Wednesday as the city continued snow removal operations.

"They're trying to find whatever space they can to put the snow that they shovel up," Wolk said.

Snowplow efforts continue

Snowplows have been out all week keeping the main roads clear and salted.

"I think overall they've done a pretty good job of hitting the main roads and thoroughfares with treatment," Wolk said. "I've driven around a bit and it's been pretty good."

However, some walkways and side streets are still covered in snow and ice due to the frigid temperatures.

"In areas, it's pretty good in some places, and then in other parts, like this street right here, there are a couple of pretty icy spots, so you've got to be careful and have your wits about you when you're walking around," Wolk said.

"I had to make sure I had my boots on today, just because the walkways, they get pretty slippery," said Adam White, who works in Annapolis. "When freezing temperatures come in like last night, I had to make sure I had something with some traction."

White said he still veered from several slick side streets.

"Today a lot of the main streets were open, which is great, but I still had a little bit of slippage in my car on some side streets but I have four-wheel drive which helps," White said.

Potential for more snow

WJZ's First Alert Weather Team says this bitter cold is expected to continue this week with the potential for more snow this weekend.

With this next round of winter weather, neighbors say they plan on staying indoors and close to the warmth.

"If it gets bad enough, I probably won't go out," White said.

"Just making sure we have enough firewood to burn in case the power goes out and stocking up on groceries," Wolk added.