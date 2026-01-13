Anne Arundel County elementary school increases security after man allegedly tried to lure students from bus stop

An elementary school in Anne Arundel County is increasing security after a man allegedly tried to lure students into his car at a bus stop, according to county police.

Police responded to the reported suspicious activity on January 12 around 8 a.m. near 1405 Duke of Kent Drive in Crofton.

Officers determined that three students from local middle schools were waiting at the bus stop at Crofton Elementary School when a man pulled up in a gray, four-door sedan.

The man allegedly asked the students to get into his car, police said.

The students refused, and the man got out of the vehicle and again asked them to get in the car. According to police, the man told the students he was taking them to school.

Officers said the students ran away, and the driver left. The students were safely taken to school, where they told officials about the encounter.

Following the incident, officials said patrol officers will be present during school drop-off and pick-up times.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Anne Arundel County Police at 410-222-8760.

Safety tips

Police are urging parents and students to take precautions when walking to school or waiting for the bus.

Officials suggest the following:

Have children walk in groups or with a partner

Instruct children to be aware of their surroundings

Urge children not to take items from strangers

Create a plan to help children take action if a stranger approaches

Teach children to report any unusual activity to a parent, guardian, teacher or police officer

Parents and students can report safety concerns anonymously to the Safe Schools Maryland Tip Line at 833-MD-B-SAFE.