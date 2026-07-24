Court ruling gives Crofton families school choice amid redistricting battle

Anne Arundel County Public Schools is giving some Crofton-area families a choice after a judge paused part of the district's redistricting plan, a decision that affects only a small group of students while a court case continues.

A circuit court judge temporarily blocked only part of Anne Arundel County's phase two redistricting plan that moves some Nantucket Elementary Students from Crofton Middle School and High School to Arundel Middle School and High School.

While the court decides whether the group One Crofton has legal standing to challenge the plan, the school board says those families will have a choice for the 2026-2027 school year.

They can either move to Arundel Middle and High as originally planned or remain at Crofton Middle and High School.

Impacted families must make their selection through a special online portal by July 30, so students can participate in athletics and other activities before school begins.

"I think everybody was pleased with the court's decision. It allows the process to play out before any final decisions are made," Mike Chittenden, parent and One Crofton President, said. "For those of us with younger children like myself, it's a delay, but it's just one step in the process."

If families don't make a selection by the July 30 deadline, the district says their students will be enrolled according to the judge's order while the case continues through the courts.