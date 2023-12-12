Anne Arundel County school bus delays in place due to crash at Route 32 and Route 170

Meg Mcnamara has your Tuesday morning forecast | December 12, 2023 5 AM

BALTIMORE -- Dozens of school bus delays are in place Tuesday morning due to a vehicle crash at Route 32 and Route 170, Anne Arundel County Public Schools said.

AACPS said all buses will still make stops, but delays are expected.

Schools will make accommodations for students who are late as a result of the delays.

All Anne Arundel County Public Schools are open and operating on normal schedules.

For updates bus route information, you can visit the AACPS website.

This story is still developing and will be updated.