Anne Arundel County Board of Education approves $1.92 billion 2027 school budget proposal

The Anne Arundel County Board of Education approved a $1.92 billion budget proposal for 2027. The budget will now head to the county executive's desk for consideration.

The board included 14 out of 15 of the amendments that were recommended by Superintendent Dr. Mark Bedell. The superintendent's amendments added nearly 23.5 million to the budget proposal, the board said.

The 2027 spending plan is about $139.7 million more than the current 2026 operating budget.

It includes a request for 147 additional positions, more than 96% of which would have daily interactions with students, according to the board.

The county executive will consider the proposal as part of the overall 2027 budget and will deliver his recommendations to the county council in May. A public hearing will be held before the council makes a final decision on June 15.

The board expects to adopt the 2027 budget on June 17, 2026.

Superintendent's amendments

Eight of the superintendent's amendments are in response to projected funding for the state and county based on the governor's 2027 state budget proposal, according to the board.

The amendments include an additional $10 million to help cover projected increases in employee health care expenses, $2.3 million for laptops for high school students, and another $1.8 million for increasing utility expenses.

Those eight amendments increased the school spending plan by $12.6 million, according to the board.

The budget cuts 58 positions from the superintendent's initial budget request in December, the board said.

Board-sponsored amendments

The board also approved several amendments sponsored by board members, adding another $11 million to the budget proposal.

The board's amendments include:

An additional 1% adjustment for employees' cost-of-living, totalling $10,140,176

An increase in compensation for Temporary Support Assistants to $18 per hour, totaling $510,428

A $100,000 increase for K-5 music classes and 6-12 music electives

A $100,000 decrease in the 2027 Athletics Interscholastic Athletic Supplies budget and a $150,000 increase in the Co-Curricular Transportation budget

An additional $25,000 for renovations of Southern High School's greenhouse

$137,481 for middle school students to participate in the Drug, Violence and Awareness Expo

Construction and renovation funds

The proposed budget includes nearly $136 million in funding for school construction projects, including:

$71.4 million for construction at Old Mill High School

$48.2 million for construction at Old Mill Middle School North



$4.6 million for a study and design project at Ruth Parker Eason School

$4 million for a study and design project at Riviera Beach Elementary School

$7.6 million for a study and design project at Arundel Middle School

The budget also includes nearly $5.5 million for the completion of a second gym at Southern High School, $4.8 million for a field house at Arundel High School and $4 million for a field house at Chesapeake High School.

In the proposed budget, $32.9 million was set aside for building renovations, $6 million will be used to expand pre-kindergarten programs, and another $6.5 million will be used for a school bus facility and lot.