Anne Arundel County police suspend "eight year veteran" following domestic related incident

Here is your Sunday morning news round up | 02/25/2024

BALTIMORE - An Anne Arundel County police officer has been issued a criminal summons, charging him with second degree assault for his involvement in an off-duty domestic related incident, Anne Arundel County police department said on February 24.

The Anne Arundel County police department identified the officer as Corporal R. Daniel.

The department described Daniel as an "eight-year veteran" who was assigned to the Bureau of Administration.

The Corporal has been administratively suspended with pay, pending the investigation by the Office of Professional Standards.