Anne Arundel County Police contradict ICE's version of events from Glen Burnie shooting

A recent statement from Anne Arundel County Police is causing some confusion about the events that transpired when a man was shot by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in Glen Burnie on Christmas Eve.

According to preliminary information, Tiago Alexandre Sousa-Martins, an undocumented immigrant from Portugal, was shot by ICE after attempting to run over officers with a van. No agents were injured during the incident.

A second person, identified as Solomon Antonio Serrano-Esquivel, an undocumented immigrant from El Salvador, was also injured during the incident.

Preliminarily, police and ICE officials said Serrano-Esquivel was a passenger in Sousa-Martin's van and was injured when the van crashed.

However, according to the new statement from police, Serrano-Esquivel was in ICE custody and in an ICE van when he was injured during the incident.

Department of Homeland Security officials told WJZ they will not comment on this update.

The incident is still under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-222-4731.

Glen Burnie ICE shooting

County police responded to the shooting involving ICE officers in the 500 block of West Court on Dec. 24, 2025.

Initial accounts from police said ICE officers had approached a white van and the driver, Sousa-Martin, attempted to run them over, prompting the ICE officers to discharge their weapons.

Sousa-Martin was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

According to ICE, Sousa-Martin ignored orders to turn his engine off before he rammed the van into several ICE vehicles and appeared to drive at officers.

"Our brave officers are risking their lives every day to keep American communities safe by arresting and removing illegal aliens from our streets," ICE said after the incident. "Continued efforts to encourage illegal aliens and violent agitators to actively resist ICE will only lead to more violent incidents; the extremist rhetoric must stop."

The shooting investigation is being conducted by the Anne Arundel County Police Criminal Investigations Division. The FBI is investigating the alleged assault on ICE agents, and ICE is also conducting an internal investigation.