Anne Arundel County officer suspended without pay after charged with theft
BALTIMORE - An Anne Arundel County Police officer has been suspended without pay after being charged with theft, according to the police department.
Officer B. Gneiting, a three-year member of the department, was issued a criminal summons.
The officer's suspension will continue pending an investigation by the Office of Professional Standards.
