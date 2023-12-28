Watch CBS News
Anne Arundel County officer suspended without pay after charged with theft

BALTIMORE - An Anne Arundel County Police officer has been suspended without pay after being charged with theft, according to the police department.

Officer B. Gneiting, a three-year member of the department, was issued a criminal summons.

The officer's suspension will continue pending an investigation by the Office of Professional Standards.

