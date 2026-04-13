Maryland woman sexually assaulted after suspect breaks into home

A Maryland woman was sexually assaulted by a man who broke into her home early Sunday, according to Anne Arundel County police.

The incident occurred at a home in the 700 block of Donaldson Avenue in Severn around 1 a.m., police said.

Officers responded to the house after a reported break-in. Once they arrived, a woman said that she had woken up to an unknown man sitting on her bed, sexually assaulting her.

The woman told police that she started screaming, and the suspect fled from the home after being confronted.

Officers and K9 units searched the area, but were not able to find the suspect. He is described by police as a white man wearing a gray and black hoodie or sweatshirt.

The incident appears to be random, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-222-8760 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

So far this year, 38 sex offenses have been reported in Anne Arundel County, according to crime data shared by the police department on April 12. This represents a 15% decrease compared to the same time in 2025.

This time last year, 45 sex offenses had been reported, data shows.