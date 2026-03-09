New development projects in some Anne Arundel County areas on hold due to sewer capacity

New development projects in parts of northern Anne Arundel County are on hold after a technical change in how sewer capacity is calculated triggered a moratorium tied to the Baltimore City sewer system.

Last week, Anne Arundel County issued a moratorium on new sewer allocations in the Baltimore City Sewer Service Area, which includes areas near Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

County required to change sewer capacity measurements

Officials said a recent audit required the county to change how it measures sewer capacity.

Instead of using average daily flow, the system must now be measured using peak flow, a stricter standard tied to decades-old regional agreements governing how wastewater moves through the system.

Under that calculation, several pump stations are already operating at their allowed capacity.

Moratorium started

Earlier this year, Anne Arundel County asked Baltimore City and Baltimore County for additional sewer capacity, but the request was denied, triggering the moratorium.

The pause means projects that have not already secured sewer allocations cannot move forward.

Anne Arundel County Councilman Peter Smith, who represents District 1, said the decision will impact more than just large development projects.

"This isn't just developers, it's everybody," Smith said.

Impacts on developments

Smith said multiple projects in his district are affected and that he wishes county leaders had more warning before the moratorium was announced.

"It impacts multiple projects that are in there, primarily in my district. For me, I would have preferred to have a conversation well in advance of this," Smith said.

According to Smith, any project that has not already been assigned sewer capacity must stop.

"If they did not already have their allocation assigned to them, they will 100% have to stop," he said.

Smith added that the pause could also affect some homeowners looking to expand their properties.

"You could not get an extension or a permit to build an addition onto your house," Smith said.

In a statement, County Executive Steuart Pittman said officials are working to identify ways to create additional sewer capacity, including infrastructure upgrades and long-term planning.

County leaders are expected to discuss the issue during a work session Tuesday morning.