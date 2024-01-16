Anne Arundel County children take advantage of snow-covered grounds

BALTIMORE - About 3 1/2 inches of snow fell on Anne Arundel County overnight, turning our state's capital into a winter wonderland.

This was the first significant snow Anne Arundel County has seen in a while. Public schools were closed due to inclement weather, and both children and adults made the best of it.

There are few things more exciting to a child than waking up to a snow day.

"I glanced out the window and I saw the place covered in snow," said Desmond, from Severna Park. "I was like, 'It didn't melt.'"

For children in Severna Park, a blanket of snow turned the elementary school's yard into a double black diamond where wiping out was part of the fun.

"You have to try to keep your balance," said Desmond.

It was almost the site of the world's biggest snowman, with Dillon supervising the operation.

"We are trying to make the biggest snowman ever seen, but the snowman is not agreeing," Dillon said. "We're trying to push this snowball onto the grass and then put it on to the big snowball over there."

In Annapolis, the snow turned the statehouse grounds into another perfect sledding slope.

"It took us like three hours to get the kids dressed and out the door, but yeah, we were able to get out here and go sledding," said Katy Reid, from Annapolis.

It's a tradition Reid is passing down to her children.

"It's the best," said Reid. "I grew up doing this and I think we might be breaking some rules here but we were willing to take the chance."

Snow is a welcome change for the historic downtown.

"With the flood coming in about a week ago, and then the snow, it's an eye-opener," said Andrew Pipari, from Annapolis. "It's just kind of wild."

Pipari said, just like when it floods, when it comes to the cleanup, everyone pitches in.

"Before the sun even comes up, we've got neighbors and families and friends just coming out sweeping and shoveling," Pipari said.