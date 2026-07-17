Anne Arundel County rejects Chick-Fil-A site planned for Route 2, citing traffic concerns

A months-long effort by Arnold residents to stop a proposed Chick-fil-A drive-thru restaurant along Route 2 ended in a victory this week after the Anne Arundel County Board of Appeals denied the company's latest request for preliminary plan approval.

The proposal called for a drive-thru-focused Chick-fil-A on a wooded property next to the CVS at the intersection of Arnold Road and Route 2, just before the U.S. 50 interchange.

Neighbors opposed the project through petitions and public hearings, arguing the location would worsen traffic along an already congested stretch of roadway, particularly during the summer beach season. They also raised concerns about the restaurant's proximity to nearby homes.

"No local resident wants this because they can immediately see the impact of this," Arnold resident Joe Noble said.

Elizabeth Rosborg, who filed the initial appeal, said residents were not opposed to Chick-fil-A itself but believed the site was inappropriate.

"We have nothing against Chick-fil-A, we just don't feel that the scale and size of the project is appropriate for the site," Rosborg said.

In its memorandum of opinion, the Board of Appeals said the wooded, sloped property would require extensive clearing, create traffic concerns and that other nearby commercial properties would be better suited for the restaurant.

The opinion also noted the site's size, shape and topography could make it difficult to safely accommodate the restaurant's expected drive-thru traffic while minimizing environmental impacts.

In a statement on behalf of the plaintiffs, Rosborg said the board's decision validated concerns raised throughout the appeal process.

"We appreciate the Board's decision on this appeal," the statement said. "Their ruling affirms what residents, business owners, and traffic experts consistently stated throughout the public hearings: the scale and design of this proposed drive-thru-centric Chick-fil-A present serious, well-documented traffic and safety risks for this corridor."

It is unclear whether Chick-fil-A plans to appeal the decision.