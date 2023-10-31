Anne Arundel Co. health officials share ways to prevent Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS)

The Anne Arundel County Health Department is reminding parents and guardians about ways to prevent Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

This SIDS Awareness Month, let's share ways to create a secure sleep space and ensure that families have the information they need to protect their little ones.

County officials say SIDS is the third leading cause of death in babies less than a year old.

They are reminding parents of safe sleeping practices to help lower the risk of SIDS and suffocation.

That includes making sure your baby is sleeping on their back, always put your baby to sleep alone in their crib, to never smoke during pregnancy or let people smoke around your baby, and make sure your baby has a clean pacifier.

For more information on how to keep your newborn safe, check out this website.