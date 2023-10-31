Watch CBS News
Local News

Anne Arundel Co. health officials share ways to prevent Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS)

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

Your Tuesday afternoon news update (10/23/2023)
Your Tuesday afternoon news update (10/23/2023) 01:34

The Anne Arundel County Health Department is reminding parents and guardians about ways to prevent Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

County officials say SIDS is the third leading cause of death in babies less than a year old.

They are reminding parents of safe sleeping practices to help lower the risk of SIDS and suffocation.

That includes making sure your baby is sleeping on their back, always put your baby to sleep alone in their crib, to never smoke during pregnancy or let people smoke around your baby, and make sure your baby has a clean pacifier.

For more information on how to keep your newborn safe, check out this website.

First published on October 31, 2023 / 5:29 PM EDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.