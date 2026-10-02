Annapolis set to host 2026 Pride Parade and Festival this weekend

October marks LGBTQ+ History Month, and the city of Annapolis is getting ready to host its sixth annual Pride Parade.

Rainbow flags could be seen flying along West Street on Friday, a sign that Annapolis Pride is right around the corner.

This year's theme for the parade is, "United in Pride, Together We Thrive."

"It's going to be a full day of fun activities for families," said Ray Feldmann, a board member with the parade organizer Annapolis Pride.

"Everyone is welcome here"

The city's first ever Pride Parade was held in 2019 after organizers said they saw a need for a local event that brought the LGBTQ+ community and its allies together.

"I think the city is sending a message that Annapolis is welcoming, inclusive -- that everyone is welcome here," Feldmann said.

The parade was originally held during Pride Month in June, but severe weather forced organizers to move it to October last year. Since October marks LGBTQ+ History Month, they decided to try it again this year.

"We'll see whether we want to keep it in October or we want to go back to June the way we have had it all the way since 2019. We'll see what people want," said Feldmann.

Parade and festival set for Saturday

The parade steps off at 11 a.m. this Saturday near St. John's College, then makes its way through downtown and along West Street.

It's followed by a noon festival at the Bates Athletic Complex, with live music, family activities and a new sensory tent.

"It really is an important way for members of the LGBTQ community to get together with members of that community and people, frankly, who are not members of that community but are allies, and just hang out, have fun, spend the day together," Feldmann added.