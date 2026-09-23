Offshore storm to bring Maryland gusty winds, cool temperatures

While a few spotty showers are still possible across Maryland Wednesday, most of the steady rain has exited the area allowing us to dry out.

Blustery winds, cooler and drier weather arrive in Baltimore

Many areas in central and southern Maryland picked up over an inch of rain from the storm system that impacted the area Tuesday and Tuesday night. The steady shield of rain continues to slowly exit the area. Most of our area should be dry by midday today. Just an additional spotty shower or two is possible through this evening.

High temperatures Wednesday will top out in the middle to upper 60s with a mostly cloudy sky.

Winds will continue out of the northeast at 15 to 25 mph, with a few gusts over 30 mph possible along the bay front through Friday.

Dry, but breezy weather continues through the end of the week. Increasing amounts of sunshine are likely later Thursday and especially Friday.

Coastal flood watch is in effect for Anne Arundel county for the high tide cycle Thursday and Friday for moderate coastal flooding. Up to 1 foot of water above dry ground is expect during the early morning high tides.

Watching an offshore coastal storm this weekend

Following some drier weather on Thursday and Friday, there is a possibility that more showers may impact Maryland this weekend as a large coastal storm churns to our northeast. Right now, the chance of wet weather is low. Afternoon temperatures remain in the upper 60s and 70s this weekend.

A gusty northerly wind is likely this weekend, which will help alleviate some of the coastal flood concerns. The northerly wind direction allows water to drain out of the Bay.

A nice warm-up is likely next week with temperatures returning to the middle to upper 70s to around 80°.