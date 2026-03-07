Annapolis police arrest Baltimore man in 2025 Bens Drive homicide

Annapolis police announced the arrest of a man in connection with a 2025 homicide on Bens Drive on Friday.

According to police, Khyree Lattimore, a 20-year-old man from Baltimore, is responsible for the murder of Raishaun Mason, which occurred on July 6, 2025.

What happened?

On July 6, 2025, Annapolis police were called to the area of Bens Drive in reference to a shooting.

When they arrived, units found an adult male at 14 Bens Drive who had been shot and wounded.

That man was identified as Raishaun Mason.

Mason was transported to a local hospital for treatment, where he later died due to the severity of his injuries.

Annapolis Mayor Jared Littmann comments

Lattimore was arrested on March 5, 2026, and has since been charged with the murder of Mason and the attempted murder of three others.

Police did not specify the three other people.

"This arrest is an important step toward justice for the victim and loved ones," said Mayor Jared Littmann."Our hearts ache for the family and those in the community impacted by this loss. Annapolis residents deserve safe neighborhoods and accountability when violence occurs."

The investigation remains active as police urge anyone with additional information to contact their detectives at 410-260-3439.