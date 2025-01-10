Annapolis continues to clear roads amid freezing temperatures, more snowfall forecasted

BALTIMORE -- The City of Annapolis is still working to clear roads from snow and ice, following a winter storm that brought several inches of snow to Maryland.

Monday's winter storm brought more than nine inches of snow to Annapolis, the heaviest snowfall for the city in more than nine years.

Maryland State Police reported 1,137 calls for service, including 261 reported crashes and 309 unattended vehicles through Tuesday morning, and Icy and snowy roads caused statewide school delays.

With Maryland still seeing freezing temperatures - Annapolis Department of Public Works crews are struggling to clear roadways.

"Cleanup efforts have been hindered by ongoing sub-freezing temperatures, a rare weather phenomenon for our area, and one that doesn't allow the snow to melt with deicing agents," the city said. "As a result, melting snowpack during the day and icy conditions overnight will continue through the weekend. This pattern may begin to break on Monday, January 13, when the high temperature is forecast to be around 40°F.

As of 5 a.m. Friday, the DPW said emergency snow routes have been cleared, salted, and are being maintained. Secondary roads are passable and being maintained and improved. Residents should use caution while driving or walking on neighborhood roads, which may remain icy.

More snow is expected overnight Friday into Saturday, with another round of snow showers that could bring between one and two inches of snow to the area.

DPW crews have continued salting operations throughout the week, although access to smaller side and dead-end streets has been restricted, according to the city. All problem areas will be salted no later than Monday, Jan. 13, when temperatures are forecasted to reach the lower 40s.