Man accused of pointing gun at minor in Annapolis confrontation

An Annapolis, Maryland, man is facing reckless endangerment charges after Anne Arundel County police said he pointed a handgun at a minor and threatened them.

Michael Julius Wolyn is being held without bond after the altercation played out near the intersection of Spa Drive and Silopanna Road on May 2, according to charging documents. He was also charged with assault and firearm offenses. An attorney is not yet listed according to court records for Wolyn.

Police said it started when Wolyn's child and two other minors were playing on an abandoned reclining chair, jumping on and off of it.

Wolyn's child told him that she had fallen from the chair and was hurt, according to charging documents.

Police said that Wolyn then approached the area with a handgun and pointed it at one of the minors, threatening them.

The minor ran home and told their mother about the incident. She identified Wolyn from previous interactions, according to charging documents.

Officers then responded to Wolyn's house in Annapolis, where he was arrested. During the arrest, police said Wolyn admitted to having a handgun permit and weapons inside his home.

He voluntarily gave up his firearms, which were stored in a safe in a bedroom, police said. Several firearms were recovered.

So far this year, 12 guns have been seized by Annapolis Police, according to department data.