Annapolis rally aims to stop cuts to Maryland's Developmental Disabilities Administration

Families and caregivers who rely on Maryland's self-directed disability services program rallied at the State House on Tuesday, warning proposed budget cuts could threaten care for some of the state's most vulnerable residents.

Parents and advocates said the proposed reductions to Maryland's Developmental Disabilities Administration, included in Gov. Wes Moore's fiscal year 2027 budget plan, could have devastating consequences for families who depend on self-directed services to care for loved ones at home.

The self-directed model allows people with developmental disabilities and their families to hire and manage caregivers directly, often giving them more flexibility to keep loved ones at home and involved in the community.

"Catastrophic for families"

Christine Fifer, a parent who attended Tuesday's rally at Lawyers Mall, said the proposed changes could push some families to the brink.

"Now that they are trying to take away the funding for the staff wages, I'm going to be forced to either put him in an institution now, and I'm pretty much filing for bankruptcy as we speak because of this situation," Fifer said.

Fifer said her son, Eddie, requires round-the-clock care. She said she already took a major pay cut to stay home with him and worries the proposed cuts could make that arrangement impossible to maintain.

"It's going to be catastrophic for families and most definitely for the participants," she said.

Impact on caregivers and those needing care

Caregivers, parents, and advocates gathered in Annapolis to urge lawmakers to reconsider the proposed reductions, which they said would hit the self-directed program especially hard.

Baltimore Orioles Hall of Famer B.J. Surhoff, whose son participates in the program, joined the rally and spoke about what self-direction has meant for families like his.

"It's the difference between surviving and thriving," Surhoff said.

Surhoff said people in the program should not be viewed simply as budget items.

"They're not just a line item, they're real people. We're real families, and these are lives that are affected every single day," he said.

Michelle Guy, a caregiver from Anne Arundel County, said those wage reductions would not just affect workers, but the people who depend on them.

"When you cut my wages, you're not just cutting my paycheck, you're cutting someone else's access to the community, you're cutting their independence," Guy said.

Families at the rally said that without changes to the budget, some could lose workers, lose income or struggle to continue caring for loved ones at home.

Advocating for proposed cuts

Advocates said the proposed cuts to the Developmental Disabilities Administration total more than $126 million and could reduce wages for home-based caregivers.

Families and advocates said they want lawmakers to restore the funding before the budget is finalized. House and Senate lawmakers must agree on a final spending plan before the legislative session ends April 6.