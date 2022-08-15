Annapolis man handed 15 year sentence for hit-and-run in Glen Burnie, assault on officers

BALTIMORE -- An Annapolis man on Monday was sentenced to 15 years in prison for charges in a hit-and-run crash, multiple counts of assault on police, drug charges and a slew of related charges in an incident last year.

A jury found Brandon Hardy, 26, guilty in July of 13 charges.

Officers responded the morning of September 3 to the area of Mountain Road and SB Route 10 for a reported three-vehicle crash. There, investigators learned one driver ran a steady red light before crashing into two vehicles -- causing minor injuries.

Hardy then fled on foot. He was found at a nearby fast-food restaurant on Ritchie Highway, where he was arrested.

Once Hardy was handcuffed he allegedly took off on foot towards Mountain Road. When the officers caught up, police said he assaulted one officer by grabbing his groin. He also allegedly bit and spit at another officer.

Hardy was also found in possession of 9 grams of fentanyl and over 40 grams of cocaine, along with Suboxone strips. He is subject to another five years of prison if he violates probation.