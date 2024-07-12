Annapolis launches 'Go!Time' on-demand bus service, replacing underutilized routes

BALTIMORE -- Bus service in the city of Annapolis is getting a bit of a makeover. It's called 'Go!Time', an on-demand bus service that operates sort of like Uber.

City officials said, Go!Time will replace the city's more underutilized bus routes.

On Monday, July 15, the city of Annapolis will convert two bus routes - the orange route and the purple route – to the on-demand transit service, Go!Time.

Robert, who regularly takes the bus in Annapolis, said, "I think it will be more convenient."

To use Go!Time service, customers will need to download a free app called Transigo, where they can select their pickup and drop off locations within three-quarters of a mile of the current orange and purple routes. Then, the driver can take passengers from their pickup location to their destination without having to travel the entire route because Go!Time serves a geographic zone instead of a specific route.

"I guess it's going to make it a little faster," said Robert. "If you catch the orange and it takes you straight to where you want to go instead of making all the other stops, it would be faster to get where you're going."

With Go!Time, a computer maps out the ideal route to minimize travel time for both riders and drivers.

16-year-old Shamiah of Annapolis takes the bus every day.

"It would be easier for the bus to get around traffic if it could find different ways to go instead of one certain route," said Shamiah.

Passenger fares and hours of operation will stay the same.

City officials said the orange and purple routes were the most underutilized, and Go!Time will be more efficient.

Transportation director Markus Moore said in a statement, "Annapolis is a compact city, and we can offer more efficient service to customers by replacing underperforming fixed routes with a more flexible and responsive, on-demand service. This rollout will also function as a pilot program for expanding future on-demand options to best serve transit customers."

Both the fixed-route and Go!Time on-demand services will run simultaneously for the first four weeks so that customers can get accustomed to the new service.

Customers can also access the on-demand service via phone call to Transportation Dispatch: 410-263-7964.

More information about Go!Time here.