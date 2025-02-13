Annapolis flower man sells radiant Valentine's Day flower bouquets with a smile

Darim Traore has a gleam in his eyes on Valentine's Day. That's when his radiant flower bouquet, which he sells in downtown Annapolis, is given to that special person.

Traore's freshly cut flowers are a hit on the annual day of love. On Thursday, customers lined up to buy from the city's flower man.

"We should tell everybody we know that we love them," customer Maureen Wood said.

Flowers with a smile

Traore, originally from West Africa, came to America for the first time in 1993. After spending some time in America in his 20s, he went to Canada where he received his accounting degree.

But for the past 10 years, he has been selling flowers with a smile on Church Circle.

"'Can I get the best flowers for my honey today?' That's what I hear a lot," Traore said.

"If his smile doesn't light up downtown enough, his flowers do," said Tim, a customer.

Traore knows better than anyone that flowers are the best way to make someone feel special.

"It's an expression of the love you're trying to show to the people all the time," he said.

Arthur, a customer, agrees. He bought bouquets for his wife and daughters, excited to shower them with love.

"I love y'all and I would not have it any other way," Arthur told them. "I'm happy that you're in my life."