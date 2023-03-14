Annapolis entrepreneur with autism thrives with 'Moore Crunch' pretzels

BALTIMORE - Marcus Moore, an entrepreneur in Annapolis, started his business "Moore Crunch" last October for two simple reasons. He likes snacking and he likes pretzels.

He's been bagging up sweet and savory treats for his customers for six months. But he has also been inspiring people like him, with autism, to follow their dreams.

"I could hire those that are like me, autism or not, just to show that you can do anything," Moore said. "I really love making pretzels. This business helps me. It makes me happy. It brings joy, smiles and it's fun."

There are currently five flavors of Moore Crunch pretzels.

All of the pretzels are seasoned, bagged and boxed up from his Annapolis apartment.

"Cinnamon sugar was the first flavor, some sweetness to it," Moore said. "And then suddenly it was like, oooh! Flavor, flavor. Then we made some great other flavors."

Moore said the support his business has received has been amazing.

"I'm going to be honest with you, at the beginning, I thought family and friends will support and buy, but when we expanded, I was like, 'Whoa, they really love this.'"

Since starting Moore Crunch in October 2022, Moore said he has sold more than 600 bags of pretzels.

He sells his pretzels at farmers markets and in stores throughout the state and also online.

"Great support, busy, online orders, getting in the markets and some stores," Moore said. "It's been great."

Moore said he wants to expand.

He's currently looking for a commercial kitchen and employees.

Currently, Moore sells his pretzels at these locations:

Crofton Farmers Market

Eddie's

Makers of Maryland

Cheers & Spirits in Arnold

Tidal Salt in Sykesville

Chosen of Hydes

Fells Point Farmers Market

Mamma Mish's Homemade Dishes

Mt. Royal Soaps in Baltimore

Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital

Locally Crafted in Gaithersburg

Visit Moore's website here.